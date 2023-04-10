ALBANY, Ga. — The University of West Georgia women's tennis team got a big 6-1 win over the Albany State Rams last Thursday in Albany, Ga.
UWG Tennis caps off its road schedule with a dominating performance in doubles and singles play.
The doubles point was won with all three lines handling business. Patricia Martin-Gomez and Kennedy Lewis at Line two doubles along with Perrine Blachon and Lara Wedd at Line three doubles won 6-1. Iuliia Dmitrieva and Sophie Mnich had a tough battle at Line one doubles that was won with a tiebreaker point 7-6.
Lines one through five were able to win in straight sets. Dmitrieva won 6-4, 6-0 in No. 1 singles; Mnich won 6-1, 6-2 in No. 2 singles; Martin-Gomez won 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 singles; Callie Stanfield won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles; Blachon won 6-3, 6-1 in No. 4 singles.
The Wolves are set to end their regular season at home with two matches against Georgia College and Lee University on April 11 and April 12 at 2pm.
The UWG Tennis team is entering these matchups off the heels of a 6-1 win over Albany State on the road to end the road schedule.
The Georgia College Bobcats are coming into the match with a 15-2 record on the season and are nationally ranked as No. 12 in the nation.
The 36th-ranked Lee University Lady Flames have a 10-3 record and a 5-2 record in the Gulf South Conference.
Both matches will be tough competitions as the Wolves look to end the season on a high in what has been the best statistical year since the return of Tennis to UWG in 2010.
West Georgia faces off with Georgia College on April 11 at 2pm and Lee University on April 12 at 2pm at Sunset Hills Country Club.
