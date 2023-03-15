UWG Tennis comes up short to Montevallo at home

UWG Tennis dropped a GSC matchup 5-2 to Montevallo on Tuesday afternoon at Sunset Hills Country Club.

 UWG Athletics

West Georgia (6-4, 2-4 GSC) started the day with a bang taking the doubles point but struggled in singles play, winning only one singles match against the Falcons (3-5, 3-2 GSC).

