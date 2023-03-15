UWG Tennis comes up short to Montevallo at home

UWG Tennis dropped a GSC matchup 5-2 to Montevallo on Tuesday afternoon at Sunset Hills Country Club.
West Georgia (6-4, 2-4 GSC) started the day with a bang taking the doubles point but struggled in singles play, winning only one singles match against the Falcons (3-5, 3-2 GSC).
Karla Menendez and Luna Mouton win 6-4 at No. 3 doubles earning he first win of the day which was shortly followed by Iuliia Dmitrieva and Sophie Mnich winning the tiebreak 7-6 at No. 1 doubles to secure the doubles point.
The No. 6 singles point was won by Lara Wedd winning convincing 6-3, 6-1. With this win Wedd gets her first conference win and her second win on the season.
"Awesome doubles win for us today, very proud of how they played," said Head Coach Rhonda Bush. "It was also a really great win for us at Line 6 by our freshman Lara, that was a big win for her."
The Wolves will now start prep for their trip to Orlando, Florida next week where they are set to face State College of Florida, Hope College, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and Towson University from March 20 - March 22.
