The UWG Tennis program has announced the 2023 season schedule which starts February 3.
Head coach Rhonda Bush begins her third season when the season opens on the road against Point University in West Point, GA.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:18 pm
The very next day, West Georgia hosts Georgia Southwestern at Sunset Hills for the first of six home matches in 2023.
The Wolves head to Memphis, TN for a two day trip where they will play Rhodes College and their first GSC opponent Christian Brothers University on Friday, February 17 and Saturday February 18 respectively.
After the trip to Memphis, UWG hosts West Alabama for their first home GSC match on February 22. March 1 will be Senior Day as the Wolves host Shorter at Sunset Hills on a Wednesday afternoon. UWG's last two home GSC matches are against Lee on March 3 and Montevallo on March 14.
West Georgia then heads south for seven straight matches in the state of Florida. The week begins with four matches in three days in Orlando on March 20-22. The Wolves then have over a week off before heading south again for three GSC matches in Pensacola, Florida on March 31-April 2.
The regular season concludes at home at Sunset Hills Country Club as the Wolves take on the Georgia College Bobcats on Tuesday, April 11.
West Georgia's 2023 schedule, results and recaps throughout the season will be found at uwgathletics.com.
