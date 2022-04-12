Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael has selected Joanna Reitz, a seasoned coach with experience in Division I play, to serve as head coach for the University of West Georgia women’s basketball program, announced on Tuesday.
Reitz comes to UWG following a distinguished career as an assistant coach, spending nearly 15 years in the southeast, including stops at GSC rival Shorter and Division I Mercer, before landing at her most recent position at Division I Utah in 2017.
“In today’s landscape, there are numerous ingredients for a winning recipe in intercollegiate athletics,” said Jason Carmichael, UWG’s director of athletics. “Very few, if any, of those ingredients are more important than having a high-quality coach who surrounds themselves with others who are likewise motivated to pursue excellence.”
“I truly believe Coach Reitz is the ideal person to come in and take the reins of our Women’s Basketball program,” said Carmichael. “We are excited to have her on board and provide her with the support she needs to chase championships at the conference, regional, and national levels. It’s a great time to be a Wolf.”
Reitz comes to Carrollton after serving for five seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Utah, becoming the 12th head coach at the University of West Georgia in the history of the program.
While at Utah, Reitz had significant responsibilities in player development, recruiting, scouting, and game planning. In addition, she was an academic liaison for the Utes and played a role in booster, campus, and community relations. As a recruiter, she helped recruit and sign back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes in 2019 and 2020.
In her time at Utah, Reitz also recruited two Pac-12 Freshmen of the Year, six Gatorade Players of the Year, and six All-Conference selections. In her final season in Salt Lake City, she helped guide the Utes to a pair of upsets in the Pac-12 conference tournament as Utah made their first-ever appearance in the Pac-12 Championship game.
“I’m so excited and humbled to be named the next head coach at the University of West Georgia,” said Reitz. “I believe my experiences at both the NCAA Division I and II levels, as well as the veteran coaches I have had the privilege to learn from, have prepared me well for this opportunity.”
“Investing in our student-athletes, both on and off the court, is what motivates me in this profession, and I can’t wait to get to work,” she said. “I’m grateful to UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly and Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael for trusting me to be part of this university family. I’d also like to thank Deputy Athletic Director Trent Ross, who headed the search committee and helped guide me through this process. Go West!”
Reitz comes to the University of West Georgia with 12 years of coaching experience as an assistant coach at Division I and Division II institutions. Reitz spent two seasons on the staff at USC-Aiken (2015-17) and two seasons on the staff at Division I Mercer University (2013-15).
She coached in the Gulf South Conference from 2011 to 2013, helping guide the Shorter Hawks from NAIA into the ranks of Division II, and she was the GSC Director of Recruiting Operations at Division I Florida State from 2010 to 2011.
As an athlete, she was a four-year starting guard at Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, GA.
Many other coaches and figures gave their endorsements for Coach Reitz.
Lynne Roberts, University of Utah head coach said, “Joanna is a bright, motivated, and talented coach. She has been incredibly instrumental in our program’s climb in the Pac-12 and nationally. Her tireless work ethic, combined with her commitment to the student-athletes, will be her formula for success. We will miss her here at Utah, but I am excited to watch her create a national power at the University of West Georgia.”
Cori Close, UCLA head coach said, “Joanna is a rising star in our profession. She has an incredible work ethic, a great mind for the game, and a genuine care and investment in student-athletes. This is a tremendous hire!”
Sue Semrau, Florida State head coach said, “In Joanna Reitz, UWG is bringing a passionate & driven coach to lead the women’s basketball program. Her willingness to gain experience at multiple levels of collegiate coaching has uniquely prepared her for this opportunity. She is bright, talented & well-prepared to lead UWG into this next, exciting era.”
Said Mark Miller, USC-Aiken head coach, “So very happy for Joanna, she is a great person with high character and an outstanding work ethic. The University of West Georgia community will be very happy with her.”
Vic Mitchell, Former Shorter head coach, gave an extensive endorsement, saying, “I am so excited for the Univ. of West Georgia’s women’s basketball program. Joanna is beyond ready to lead her own program, and I appreciate the administration at UWG giving her this opportunity. Throughout her career, Joanna has built a great foundation to be successful as a head coach.”
He continued, “Joanna has tremendous coaching experience at the NAIA and NCAA Div. II level in the Gulf South Conference, and has been at the highest NCAA Division I level in the country. That experience for Joanna will enhance her many necessary intangibles for the head coaching position.”
“Positive energy and enthusiasm, along with intensity, excitement, and a tremendous desire to do things the right way, are traits you will see in Joanna each day. She will also have high expectations for the people around her to bring these same qualities to the office, to the locker room, and onto the court each day.”
“I experienced this firsthand during the two years Joanna worked for me. She positively impacted every part of our program, including me as the head coach, and left us a better overall program because she had been there. She will develop the player on the court and the person off the court, and she will represent the University and the Department of Athletics in the Carrollton community in a first-class manner.”
“I am confident Joanna will put a team on the court that over time will compete for championships. I am a huge Joanna Reitz fan and look forward to following her successes at the Univ. of West Georgia!”
