There's no time to dwell on what was a tough weekend for the UWG softball team as the Wolves now head to Florida for four games in two days against Sunshine State Conference opponents.
West Georgia (10-15, 4-10 GSC) was swept by Delta State this past weekend, and now the Wolves are set to dip back into non-conference action for the first time in nearly three weeks with doubleheaders against Eckerd and Florida Southern.
The doubleheader against Eckerd is scheduled for 1p.m. on Tuesday, and the Florida Southern games will begin at 3p.m. on Wednesday.
Tuesday's opponent Eckerd (13-9, 5-7 SSC) is coming off of a series win over Florida Southern, the team UWG will face off against on Wednesday. The Tritons lost game one, but took both games of a Saturday doubleheader to win the series. Eckerd hosts Mercy College in a Monday doubleheader before welcoming the Wolves to the Turley Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
When the Wolves take the field on Tuesday, the hottest hitter in the Gulf South Conference will look to keep it going as R.J. Janke enters play with a 13-game hit streak and the Gulf South Conference's highest batting average. The Dalton native was 5-for-9 (.556) with a double, two home runs, and eight RBIs in the series last weekend against DSU, and also leads the GSC in slugging percentage and OPS while ranking third in on-base percentage.
Behind the plate, Emma Bailey boasts the highest batting average of any freshman in the GSC, hitting .395 with four doubles, two home runs, and 14 RBIs.
Janke and Bailey are two of three Wolves with hitting streaks of at least eight games, as Janke's 13-game streak is joined by Bailey at eight straight and Kristyn Nix who has a hit in 10 straight games. Nix is batting .360 on the season and is the team leader in runs scored with 21.
The UWG offense will be up against an Eckerd pitching staff that boasts a 2.42 team ERA, led by Hannah Perkins with an 8-5 record and a 1.79 ERA.
Offensively, Eckerd's team batting average of .243 is well below the Wolves' .282 mark. Eckerd's top hitter, Brenna Lokeinsky, enters the week hitting .321 with three home runs while Skylar Redish's five home runs leads the Tritons.
The UWG pitching staff will need to settle back into a groove against the Tritons after giving up 36 earned runs over the weekend, and when the dust settles Tuesday, the UWG pitching staff faces a tall task on Wednesday, taking on a Florida Southern (10-14, 1-8 SSC) team that is hitting .291 as a team.
Florida Southern's pitching staff has struggled, however, as they boast a team ERA of 5.31. The Mocs fell in the last two games of their SSC series with Eckerd on Saturday.
