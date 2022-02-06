Gaining hands-on experience is par for the course at the University of West Georgia. Just ask the sport management students in the College of Education (COE) who volunteered at the PGA TOUR Championship in Atlanta last fall.
The COE’s Dr. Brian Mosier, chair of the nationally recognized Department of Sports Management, Wellness and Physical Education at UWG, explained how the experience lived by participating students is exceedingly rare.
"They get to be part of a large event preparation and planning process and see how things work behind the scenes, which is also beneficial to their future careers," Dr. Mosier said.
“This opportunity provided multiple positive experiences for our students,” he noted. “They had the opportunity to observe, participate and evaluate various aspects of a mega-sport event. This included the numerous details related to pre-planning and day-of and post-event processes."
Additionally, Dr. Mosier explained that students gain opportunities related to providing excellence in customer service and networking with industry professionals.
This is the second year that UWG has participated in the PGA TOUR Championship, one of the top four events annually staged by the organization. Held at the East Lake Golf Club, the prestigious tournament has provided experiential learning opportunities for more than 100 students at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
Shamiah Pittman was one of the many students who participated in the event. She said her role in guest services – which included greeting spectators and working as a cashier in the Fan Shop – allowed her to step out of her comfort zone.
“Seeing the customers smiling, engaging in conversation and just simply enjoying themselves because of the customer service we provided made this an awesome experience,” she said.
Pittman also noticed some career takeaways from this experience.
“Something I learned is to work until the work is truly done, or in our case until the event is over,” she explained. “No matter the circumstances. Whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability and make the best of the cards you’re dealt at the moment. Anything can happen, and not everything goes the way you want it to.”
The sport management program intends to continue its partnership with the PGA Tour Championship and will continue to expand its partnerships within the sport industry. Mosier said during the upcoming year, students will have the opportunity to participate in field-based experiences at the UWG Coliseum and the Talladega Speedway.
“Personally, I enjoy seeing students thrive in authentic experiences related to sport,” he concluded. “It is worthwhile and uplifting to see them develop in an environment related to their professional pathway.”
