DEVINE

University of West Georgia theatre student Kian Michael DeVine received national recognition as a finalist for the Kennedy Center of American College Theater in regard to his projection and set design for UWG’s recent production of “Fahrenheit 451.”

Kian Michael DeVine appeared on the scene of University of West Georgia’s theatre program in 2020, ultimately leading to his national recognition as a finalist for the Kennedy Center of American College Theater in regard to his projection and set design for UWG’s recent production of “Fahrenheit 451.”

DeVine began his personal journey in the world of theatre with UWG, but his love for the art was established far before. DeVine’s path to an education in theatre was inspired by familial ties to the stage from both of his parents who share a love for theatrical artistry.

Trending Videos