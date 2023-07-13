The University of West Georgia Department of Athletics has added two full-time staff members in the Sports Medicine department, announcing the additions of Ranesha Cook and Katelyn Nelson as Assistant Athletic Trainers.
UWG's sports medicine department is now up to six full-time staff members.
"We are excited to, once again, make the investment in student-athlete welfare through the strengthening of our Sports Medicine professional roster," said Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael, "Both of these hires will be key ingredients for our department's ability to properly support our student-athletes and coaches."
Cook is no stranger to UWG Athletics as for the past two years, she served as a graduate assistant, working with football and softball. After graduating this summer with a Master's degree in Sport Management, the Blytheville, Arkansas native was hired full-time and will be the trainer for UWG soccer and softball in 2023-24.
Nelson comes to Carrollton after obtaining a Master's degree in Adult and Higher Education with an emphasis in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration from the University of Oklahoma. With the Sooners, Nelson was the trainer for all five teams of the university's spirit programs. She is also an alum of Iowa Stat where she got her Bachelor's of Science in Athletic Training. At UWG, Nelson will be working with the Wolves' championship cheerleading program.
Both Nelson and Cook are members of the National Athletic Trainers Association.
