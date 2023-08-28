UWG specialists looking for special season

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With one week standing between the West Georgia Wolves and kickoff of the 2023 football season, UWG Athletics continues position previews today with a look at the specialists.

Beginning with the punter, UWG has sophomore Reilly Mason returning and poised for another big year after ranking third in the league in punting as a true freshman.