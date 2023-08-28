UWG specialists looking for special season

With one week standing between the West Georgia Wolves and kickoff of the 2023 football season, UWG Athletics continues position previews today with a look at the specialists.
Beginning with the punter, UWG has sophomore Reilly Mason returning and poised for another big year after ranking third in the league in punting as a true freshman.
“Reilly has had a good camp,” said special teams coordinator J.R. Dorman, “He’s had a few kicks where I don’t even look at the protection because I’m watching his punts.”
Mason averaged 46.2 yards per kick a season ago and had eight punts of over 50 yards and downed 12 inside the 20-yard line.
West Georgia has three guys fighting for the two kicking spots in Brock Pellegrino, Tyler Davalos, and Nolan Harris.
“Brock has done well for us early on, and he’s been able to provide depth in the kicking game,” said Dorman.
Pellegrino was the punter as a true freshman in 2021 and took over field goal and PAT in 2022, connecting on five field goals in just eight tries.
Davalos is a freshman and product of Allatoona High School while Harris is from Morgan County, and both look to provide depth in the Wolves’ kicking game in 2023.
Getting the ball to the kickers will be handled by a new face in 2023 following the departure of three-time All-GSC performer Joe Skinner.
Reed Reagin projects to be the starting long snapper with John Quinn providing depth.
“Reed’s had a good camp and done well for us, and he’s been very consistent,” continued Dorman, “We’re expecting him to have a good season.”
The season begins August 31 at 7 p.m. when 22nd-ranked UWG hosts Limestone. Fans can purchase Season Tickets to catch the Wolves in five home games this season, by visiting the UWG Athletics Ticket Portal.
