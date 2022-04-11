A tough road stretch begins tomorrow for the University of West Georgia softball team as they head to Americus, Georgia for a non-conference doubleheader at 3 p.m.
West Georgia (11-24, 4-19 GSC) begin a stretch of five straight road games this week with a GSC series at Alabama Huntsville looming after Tuesday’s non-conference matchup.
Tuesday takes the Wolves to Americus to take on Georgia Southwestern (24-16, 9-6 PBC) in a pair of contests at Lady Canes Softball Field. The Hurricanes are coming off of a series win at Flagler last weekend, and are 6-3 against common opponents: Shorter, Georgia College, AUM, and Valdosta State.
The Wolves have lost nine consecutive games, including being swept in last weekend’s series against number four Valdosta State. UWG looks to break back into the win column against a Georgia Southwestern team that the Wolves are 10-1 against in their last 11 meetings, dating back to the 2017 season.
At the top of the Wolves lineup, expect to see Kristyn Nix setting the tone, as she enters the weekend with a .373 average and an 18-game hitting streak. On the year, Nix is 12-of-24 (.500) when leading off an inning, and her 27 runs scored is tops on the team.
Once Nix gets on base, it’s up to the like of Alley Taylor, R.J. Janke, Chandler Mevis and Hannah Scarbrough to drive her in. Janke is the GSC’s leading hitter with a .446 average and leads in OPS at 1.413. She is tied for fourth in the GSC in home runs with nine.
Mevis is batting .354 on the season while Scarbrough sits at .298 with the second most home runs on the team at five. Taylor, who hit in the two-hole last weekend against the Blazers is at a .284 average.
For the Canes, Zoe Willis leads with a .441 average and has hit 12 home runs. Katelyn Wood is also a big threat in the GSW lineup as she has 10 home runs to go with a .394 average and 50 RBIs which puts her fifth in all of Division II in that category.
It will be up to Macy Ann McKnight, Kaley Dowdy, and Emma Worley to limit the offensive production from GSW. McKnight will likely get the nod in game one, and pitched well against a tough VSU lineup in game one last weekend.
First pitch for the non-conference doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. from Americus.
