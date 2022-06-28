Newly appointed head coach Kristy Burton has announced the date for her very first Prospect ID camp at the University of West Georgia, as UWG Softball will be hosting the Summer Prospect ID Showcase at University Field on Wednesday, July 13.
The camp will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will give participants the opportunity to showcase their abilities to college coaches while improving their skills in the process.
Cost for the camp is $45 and those interested can pre-register on the UWG Athletics website.
This camp is specifically for high school players who will be given a chance to display their skills and for players who are serious about taking their game to the next level and who want “exposure” to college coaches.
All campers will need to bring their own glove, bat, helmet, batting gloves, hat, turf/tennis shoes, cleats, and catchers equipment. Camp check-in will be located at University Field from 2:45-3:30 p.m.
If there are any questions or concerns, they may be emailed to head coach Kristy Burton at kburton@westga.edu.
