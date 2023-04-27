UWG softball takes on Montevallo for Senior Weekend

Chandler Mevis (pictured), Hannah Hennessy, and Carlie Monsour will be honored for UWG softball senior weekend.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Just three games remain in the 2023 UWG softball schedule as the Wolves welcome Montevallo to Carrollton on Friday and Saturday for a three-game Gulf South Conference series.

THE SENIORS

