Just three games remain in the 2023 UWG softball schedule as the Wolves welcome Montevallo to Carrollton on Friday and Saturday for a three-game Gulf South Conference series.
UWG softball takes on Montevallo for Senior Weekend
- BY JARED BOGGUS UWG SPORTS
-
-
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- LEGALLY BLONDE: CHS to perform hit musical
- Cook chosen for Governor's Honor Program
- Two playoff teams set for battle in final weekend series
- UWG softball takes on Montevallo for Senior Weekend
- Roopville Elementary SRO recognize by Sheriff's Office
- Sharing grief
- Carroll County deputies make 2 arrests
- Nine local athletes earn regional Positive Athlete honors
Most Popular
Articles
- Former coach files suit against Carroll County Schools
- Baggett sentenced to 100 years without parole
- Stolen vehicles found on Ridley's leased property
- Temple man charged in accident that left two dead
- Temple woman arrested during traffic stop
- Bowdon man arrested for Hobby Lobby theft
- Bremen neighbors clash over rezoning
- House collapses at Banning Mills
- Joseph “Big Joe” Tanner Forman
- Haralson County arrests two people for burglary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.