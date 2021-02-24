The University of West Georgia softball team completed its three-game Gulf South Conference sweep of Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at University Field.
The Wolves belted out 17 hits in the 13-5 victory, highlighted by a pair of five-run frames and a tremendous all-around effort from Lexi Close.
The UWG senior first baseman/pitcher went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBI at the plate, while earning the win in relief behind four shutout innings of work, yielding four hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
The performance capped off a star-studded weekend for the West Georgia standout on the heels Saturday’s heroics, which included three innings of relief to earn the save in the 5-3 Game 1 win and a 4-for-4 offensive eruption with two home runs and six RBI in the 15-7 nightcap of the twin bill.
On Tuesday, Close was honored as the GSC Player of the Week for her impressive opening weekend of league play.
In Sunday’s finale, the Wolves (5-1, 3-0 GSC) overcame a 5-2 deficit with a five-run third inning on a two-run blast from Close, an RBI fielder’s choice by sophomore second baseman Kristyn Nix and a run-scoring error by the Lady Bucs (0-3, 0-3).
The Wolves tacked on a single run in the fifth on an RBI sacrifice fly from senior third baseman Ashley Ellison and put the game – and series – to bed with a five-run sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run double from senior right fielder Madison Slappey.
West Georgia had six players record multiple-hit efforts, led by sophomore left fielder Chandler Mevis (3-for-3, BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI), senior designated hitter Kayla Hughes (3-for-4, 2B, 2 runs), Slappey (2-for-3, 2B, run, 5 RBI), Close (2-for-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI), senior shortstop Alley Taylor (2-for-4, 2B, 2 runs) and senior center fielder Hannah Scarbrough (2-for-5, 2B, RBI).
Game 1
In the series opener, the Wolves jumped ahead with a three-run second on an RBI single from senior catcher Leslie Brogden and a pair of unearned runs. Brogden connected on another RBI base knock in the fourth and Mevis delivered a key insurance run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Sophomore Kya Draper (2-0) earned the win in the circle, firing four innings of four-hit ball, yielding two runs with one walk and five strikeouts. Close tossed the final three innings to earn the save, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts.
Brogden (2-for-3, SB, 2 RBI) had the lone multiple-hit effort of the game in Saturday’s opener.
Game 2
In the nightcap on Saturday, the Wolves belted out 18 hits and scored at least one run in every inning before ending things in the sixth for the run-rule decision.
Close hit a pair of bombs to ignite the offensive fireworks, stroking a solo shot in the third and belting a grand slam in the seven-run fourth inning. Close tacked on an RBI single in the sixth for good measure, capping off a 4-for-4 performance with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and six RBI.
Ellison also had a monster game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in the first inning and an RBI single in the second. Mevis (3-for-4, 2B, run, RBI), Slappey (2-for-3, BB, RBI), Brogden (2-for-3, 2 runs) and Nix (2-for-4, 3B, run, RBI) also had multiple-hit performances.
Freshman Macy Ann McKnight (1-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 2.2 innings, yielding four runs on three hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.