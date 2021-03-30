Special to The Times-Georgian
The University of West Georgia softball team returned to its winning ways behind a three-game Gulf South Conference sweep of Lee this past weekend.
The Wolves delivered 11-7 and 3-1 victories on Friday and closed out the series with a 6-1 triumph in the finale on Saturday at University Field to improve to 16-6 overall and 12-3 in league play.
West Georgia is scheduled to play a midweek doubleheader at Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, on Wednesday and returns to GSC action with a trip to Auburn Montgomery on Friday and Saturday.
Game 1
UWG senior shortstop Alley Taylor lifted the Wolves to a thrilling victory in Friday’s opener, smashing the go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth en route to the 11-7 victory.
For the game, Taylor was 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI, which was just the start of her star-studded performance for the weekend.
The series opener didn’t start well for the Wolves, as Lee (9-12, 7-8) opened a 2-0 lead, tacking a pair of earned runs on sophomore starter Kya Draper in the first inning.
West Georgia fought right back with runs in the first and second. In the bottom of the first, sophomore second baseman Kristyn Nix scored on a passed ball and Taylor slugged the first of her three home runs of the day in the second, making it a 3-2 Lee lead after two.
Nix, senior designated player Kayla Hughes and sophomore left fielder Chandler Mevis each drove in runs during a three-run fourth that put the Wolves on top. Senior catcher Leslie Brogden led off the inning with a double, while senior center fielder Hannah Scarbrough and senior third baseman Ashley Ellison also had hits in the frame.
West Georgia and Draper were cruising until they reached the sixth when Lee catcher Madison Besaw put the Flames on her back, setting up the big bottom half of the sixth and Taylor’s heroics.
Mevis got the first RBI of the sixth inning as she was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced. Following Taylor’s grand slam, Ellison picked up an RBI single to push the lead to 11-7.
Senior Lexi Close earned the win, pitching 1.1 innings of one-hit relief. Draper ended the day with 5.2 innings pitched and seven earned runs.
Game 2
West Georgia used two home runs in Friday’s nightcap to provide three runs for senior starter Morgan Goree, who did the rest, fanning 12 batters in a complete game that saw her allow just two hits and one run.
The first home run of Game 2 came off the bat of Hughes, as she slugged her third of the season, a two-run bomb.
Taylor followed with her third of the day and fifth of the season in the third.
Goree allowed just one hit over six innings, but surrendered a seventh-inning hit that ended up being Lee’s only run of the game. It was Goree’s sixth career game with double-digit strikeouts.
Game 3
For the second consecutive day, Goree was outstanding and Taylor went yard, as the Wolves completed a sweep of the Flames in the 6-1 finale on Saturday.
Less than 24 hours after fanning 12 batters in Friday’s 3-1 win, Goree came back with another dazzling performance, striking out 10 while allowing just two hits.
Offensively, Taylor gave the Wolves the difference they needed, slugging a first-inning home run, her fourth of the weekend, to put UWG up for good.
The Flames got a run in the first inning as Goree surrendered four walks, allowing one run. But from there, she would allow just four base-runners total in the final six innings.
After the Wolves took the lead in the first, they would strike for three more in the third inning, as Nix started it with a one-out walk and eventually scored on a ground ball off the bat of Hughes. Taylor drove in another RBI on a sacrifice fly later in the inning, and the third run of the frame came from a Mevis RBI single.
West Georgia added a run in the fifth on back-to-back singles from Nix and Ellison to account for the final margin.
Taylor’s first-inning home run capped an incredible weekend for the senior from Coral Springs, Florida. Taylor finished the weekend 4-for-9 with four home runs and nine RBI. She now has six home runs on the season, which is second on the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.