By: JARED BOGGUS
At long last, the wait is over, and softball has returned to Carrollton.
Yes, the UWG softball team is nearly four weeks and 12 games into their 2022 season, but on Friday, the Wolves will take to the diamond at University Field, hosting 15th-ranked Auburn Montgomery for a three-game Gulf South Conference series that begins with a 5 p.m. series opener on Friday night and continues with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
The Wolves were originally set to open on Saturday, but the weather forecast shifted the schedule and moved the series forward one day.
West Georgia (4-8, 0-3 GSC) spent three weekends on the road to open the season, and for the second straight weekend will take on a ranked opponent in conference play, but this weekend, the Wolves will get the benefit of playing at home.
“We’re excited to be here this weekend,” said head coach Al Thomas. “But you can’t win a championship at home, but yes, it is going to be nice to be here in Carrollton this weekend.”
By no means does that make it easy, however, as Auburn Montgomery (8-3, 0-0 GSC) has quickly risen to the top of GSC softball since joining the league officially in 2019, proving that by winning the Gulf South Conference Tournament last season.
“AUM has done a great job. Their pitching staff is very solid, and they’ve usually got a good mix of speed and power,” Thomas said of the Warhawks. “And they don’t make a whole lot of mistakes.”
Gia Martin is the most dangerous batter in the Warhawks’ lineup, bringing the power that Thomas referenced. Martin is 10th in the league with a .414 average, but leads in slugging with a .966 slugging percentage. Martin also has nine extra-base hits and leads the Gulf South Conference in RBIs with 21.
Offensively, the Wolves and Warhawks are fairly similar with AUM having the slightest edge in batting average as the Wolves are at a .260 team average and the Warhawks enter the weekend at .265.
But the Warhawks are creating more runs, with more consistent production in the lineup, and Thomas knows that’s something that comes with experience.
“We’ve really had a hard time with our five through nine hitters producing consistently,” Thomas added. “And you know, the top of the order can always get better, but they’ve done a good job. The thing is, we’ve got some new faces and some inexperience, and we’re in a growth mode.”
Leading the Wolves offensively in center fielder Hannah Scarbrough. The senior is off to a blazing start in her final season at UWG, hitting .375 with three home runs, three doubles, and a triple.
Fellow senior Alley Taylor is tied with Scarbrough in hitting at .375 and leads the team with 10 RBIS and also leads the team and is tied for the lead in the conference in stolen bases with nine. Taylor’s stolen base numbers are good for 23rd in all of Division II.
The pitching advantage sways heavily to Auburn Montgomery as the Warhawks’ team ERA of 3.22 is fourth in the league while UWG is 11th with a team ERA at 5.80.
Morgan Ferguson has pitched the majority of AUM’s innings and enters the weekend with a 5-0 record and a 2.15 ERA through 29.1 innings pitched.
For the Wolves, it’s been mainly Macy Ann McKnight and Kaley Dowdy with the duo combining for over 80% of UWG’s total innings. Despite the loss last Sunday, McKnight pitched a solid game against 21st-ranked West Florida, giving up just two earned runs in a complete game loss.
“We talk about confidence, and it is honestly so important, for these ladies to feel like they can get the job done,” Thomas said. “And Macy Ann didn’t get a lot of time last year and then got thrown into a starting role this year, and she had some games where she didn’t have good control, but she’s a good pitcher, and when she’s on, we’ll get a lot of ground balls.”
Dowdy is tied for the nation’s lead in saves with three and is the UWG leader with a 5.09 ERA in 22.0 innings pitched.
The series gets underway on Friday evening with a 5 p.m. first pitch from University Field, and it will continue on Saturday at 1 p.m.
