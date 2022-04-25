The UWG Softball team capped off their 2022 home slate in a big way, sending seven Seniors and Super Seniors out with a 14-2 win to complete the sweep over Mississippi College.
The Wolves slugged four home runs in the win and had 12 hits total in the win, while Macy Ann McKnight pitched five innings and gave up two runs on seven hits.
West Georgia (14-29, 7-19 GSC) jumped out to the early lead, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning. Kristyn Nix got on base with a leadoff double, and then Hannah Scarbrough slugged a two-run shot to make it a 2-0 game.
In the third inning, West Georgia hit three home runs, the first coming off of the bat of Emily Bodenheimer. Scarbrough then hit her second of the game, another two-run shot that scored Lauren McElhaney. Jacie Arrington capped off the inning with a monstrous two-run shot of her own that scored Alley Taylor.
West Georgia had another big inning in the bottom of the third, pushing across six runs on four hits two walks. Carlie Monsour started it with a double and later scored on an RBI single from Nix. Alley Taylor picked up an easy RBI, drawing a bases loaded walk. Maddie Gorsuch brought two more in and Chandler MEvis followed that up with a two-RBI single of her own.
Just for good measure, the Wolves got a 14th run on an RBI double from Nix in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Six of the seven players playing in their final home game combined for 13 of the 14 RBIs in the game. Scarbrough led the way with four RBIs while Nix, Arrington, Gorsuch, and Mevis each had two. Alley Taylor had one RBI in the win.
Hannah Scarbrough now has 12 career home runs after her two-homer game on Sunday. Emily Bodenheimer's shot to center field was the first career home run for the Jupiter, Florida native.
The Wolves wrap up the regular season with a road trip to Montevallo next weekend. That series begins with a single game on Friday afternoon.
