With rain in the forecast on Friday, UWG softball's schedule is changing again this weekend for the three-game Gulf South Conference series against Delta State.
The Wolves will now move the doubleheader from Friday to Saturday to open the series with a 1 p.m. twin bill at University Field. On Sunday, the Wolves and Lady Statesmen are set to wrap things up with a 12 p.m. finale.
West Georgia looks to continue their hot play this weekend against DSU. The Wolves are 6-1 in their past seven games, including last Sunday's sweep of GSC foe Shorter at home.
UWG Athletics advises fans to follow UWG Softball on Twitter for any additional updates to the team's schedule.
