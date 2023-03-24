After a bye weekend and six consecutive non-conference games, the UWG softball team goes back to Gulf South Conference play this weekend, taking on seventh-ranked Alabama Huntsville on the road.
UWG Softball reenters league play in Huntsville
- BY JARED BOGGUS UWG SPORTS
