UWG softball records season-high hits in win

Behind 17 hits, the UWG softball team took game three of their weekend series with the Christian Brothers Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon, run-ruling the Bucs 13-5 in front of the home crowd at University Field.
West Georgia (9-28, 4-14 GSC) had their season-high in hits, led by three-hit games from Isabella Pinto and Jacelyn Lahr to push across double-digit runs for the third time this season to defeat CBU (8-23, 3-15 GSC).
CBU drew first blood with a pair of hits, a sac bunt and a sac fly in the top half of the first to manufacture a run and take the early lead. CBU then added two more in the second before UWG put up a four spot in the second to take the lead.
It started with a Jacelyn Lahr single and then a sac bunt and aggressive base running forced a CBU error and pushed across the first UWG run. Chandler Mevis then singled home Calli Hardison and then Emerson Miller provided a two-run shot to straight away center field to give UWG the 4-3 lead.
In the top half of the third, CBU retook the lead on two hits and two UWG errors to make it 5-4, but it wouldn't last long as R.J. Janke blasted another two-run shot to straight away center and made it a 6-5 UWG lead. Three walks then loaded them for the Wolves and Carlie Monsour picked up a pinch hit RBI groundout to stretch the advantage to two runs.
The Wolves got three more in the fourth, the first two coming off of Janke's second home run of the game and the third coming off of an RBI-double from Emma Nixon.
West Georgia ended the game with three runs in the fifth getting three straight singles from Mevis, Miller, and Isabella Pinto to load the bases. Madison Vandergriff then singled home two, and after Janke was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Jacelyn Lahr ended it with a walkoff single to make it an eight-run game in the fifth.
Miller, Vandergriff, Janke, Hardison, and Mevis each had two hits with Janke leading the way with four RBIs on the pair of home runs.
NOTABLE NUMBERS
- Janke now has seven home runs on the season and 16 in her career.
- The 17 hits are the most by a UWG team since February 21, 2021 when the Wolves also had 17 against CBU at home.
- Emerson Miller's home run was the third of her freshman campaign.
WHAT'S NEXT
With rain forecasted for the area this weekend, the UWG softball team has announced a change to this weekend's series with West Florida.
The Wolves and Argonauts will now play on Thursday-Friday, opening their weekend series with a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday and a 12 p.m. series finale on Friday.
