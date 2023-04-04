UWG softball records season-high hits in win

R.J. Janke had two home runs on Saturday as the Wolves recorded a season-high 17 hits in a win over Christian Brothers.

 Photo by Jordan Frazier

Behind 17 hits, the UWG softball team took game three of their weekend series with the Christian Brothers Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon, run-ruling the Bucs 13-5 in front of the home crowd at University Field.

West Georgia (9-28, 4-14 GSC) had their season-high in hits, led by three-hit games from Isabella Pinto and Jacelyn Lahr to push across double-digit runs for the third time this season to defeat CBU (8-23, 3-15 GSC).

