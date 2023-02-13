After more than a week off from action, the UWG softball team is set for their home opener on Tuesday afternoon, hosting Georgia Southwestern in a 3 p.m. non-conference doubleheader.
The Wolves
West Georgia (1-4) haven't played since their opening weekend at Gulf Shores after last weekend's doubleheader at USC Aiken was canceled. Now the Wolves look to get back in the win column against the Hurricanes in their first home game of the season.
Offensively, the Wolves are led by R.J. Janke and Ava Ramirez who each went 5-for-15 (.333) in their opening weekend. Ramirez, a sophomore from Tampa, slugged her second career home run in the loss to Florida Tech while Janke had a pair of doubles on the weekend.
Freshman Katie Morris and junior Macy Ann McKnight split the majority of the innings in the circle, with Morris leading the way with a 0.00 ERA over 13.0 innings to go with a 0.69 WHIP and a .182 opponent's batting average. McKnight leads the Wolves in strikeouts with nine and has a 3.15 ERA after 13.1 innings pitched.
Camden Smith also had a solid outing in the circle in Gulf Shores, pitching 3.0 no-hit innings of relief and earning a win in the Spring Hill game.
The Hurricanes
Georgia Southwestern (1-2) wraps up play at the Cougar Classic in Columbus today, but entered Monday afternoon as losers of their last two.
Through three games, Zoe Willis and Katelyn Wood each have a .500 batting average. Willis is also GSW's top pitcher, throwing 13.0 innings with a 2.15 ERA and 10 strikeouts.
Matchup to Watch
Several UWG hitters have seen GSW's number two pitcher, Hannah Holloway, but both Chandler Mevis and Lauren McElhaney had some success against her. Last season, both went 1-for-3 in a loss to Holloway in Americus. Mevis is 2-for-5 lifetime against Holloway and saw Willis during the 2021 season, going 1-for-2 against her in a win in Carrollton.
On the flipside, Katelyn Wood went 2-for-4 against McKnight in 2022 while GSW's Lacey Rutledge went 2-for-3 with a triple.
Series History
West Georgia and Georgia Southwestern have met 42 times in program history with the Wolves leading the series 32-10. The Hurricanes swept a doubleheader in Americus last season.
