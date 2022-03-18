The UWG softball team is at home for the second straight weekend, hosting Delta State in a three-game series this weekend at University Field.
Weather shifted the original schedule again this weekend, and the Wolves and Lady Statesmen will now begin the series on Saturday and conclude it on Sunday afternoon.
When West Georgia (11-12, 4-7 GSC) takes the field on Saturday, they will look to continue their stellar play of late, as UWG is winners of six of their last seven, including a pair of GSC series victories.
The Wolves will hope to further continue Delta State's (11-12, 4-6 GSC) recent fortune as the Lady Statesmen have dropped two consecutive conference series.
"Delta State struggled last weekend, but they'll come in here ready to play this weekend," said head coach Al Thomas of this weekend's opponent. "They took two of three from us last year in a really competitive series, so it should be another competitive one this weekend."
The Lady Statesmen are coming off of a doubleheader sweep over Arkansas Monticello on Wednesday afternoon, and has lost two consecutive conference series. The most recent was a loss at home against Lee despite winning game one.
Meanwhile, West Georgia took both games of a Sunday doubleheader over Shorter after Saturday's game was canceled.
The Wolves had two offensive leaders last week who you may not expect, as R.J. Janke and Emma Bailey combined to go 7-for-10 with nine RBIs in the doubleheader against Shorter. Janke extended her hitting streak to 10 games, and now ranks second in the GSC in hitting with a .457 average.
"It's been good to get R.J.'s bat going in the middle of our lineup," Thomas added, "She missed some games with the injury, but she has performed well at the plate since coming back, and it's come at a really good time, because we needed a lift."
But that doesn't mean the usual suspects aren't producing either, as Kristyn Nix was 4-for-6 with three stolen bases and four runs scored against the Hawks last week. Chandler Mevis also had four hits and three RBIs in that doubleheader as well.
Thomas and the Wolves have seen solid improvement from Macy Ann McKnight as of late, which has come at a good time as UWG is 6-1 in the last two weeks. In that span, McKnight is 3-0 with three saves and a 1.15 ERA.
"She's doing a good job of hitting spots, her walks are down, so that's a big key, but also she's relying on the defense and getting a lot of ground balls," said Thomas.
McKnight was credited with a win and a save against Shorter and posted a 1.05 ERA in 6.2 innings pitched.
Alana Walker leads DSU in hitting with a .421 average although Taylor Picou's 16 RBIs leads DSU and Jenny Griggers leads in home runs with four
Olivia Burns has the best ERA for DSU at 3.58 while Lacey Coats has the most wins at 4-4, and she has also pitched the most innings on the staff with 53.0.
The series begins Saturday afternoon with a 1 p.m. doubleheader from University Field. UWG and DSU will convene on Sunday afternoon for a noon finale.
