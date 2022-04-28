The final weekend of the 2022 season awaits the UWG softball team and the Wolves look to end the campaign on a high note, heading to Montevallo for a three game weekend series on the road.
West Georgia (14-29, 7-19 GSC) is coming off of one of their best weekends, sweeping Mississippi College at home, and the Wolves look to continue that momentum into this weekend's series at Montevallo.
The Falcons (23-20, 13-12 GSC) are coming off of a tough-loss to fifth-ranked Auburn Montgomery in non-conference play, and their last weekend series saw Montevallo drop two-of-three to Lee at home.
Three Wolves are above .300 for the season entering the final weekend, led by Kristyn Nix at a .346 average. Chandler Mevis and Alley Taylor are also over that mark, hitting .336 and .306 respectively. Fresh off of a two-home-run game, Hannah Scarbrough has seven home runs on the season.
Macy Ann McKnight had a good weekend in the circle last weekend, going 2-0 with a pair of complete game wins.
McKnight will have to face a tough Montevallo lineup that is the fifth-best offense in the GSC and has the second most team home runs in the GSC. Sierra Easterwood leads Montevallo in hitting with a .373 average and has slugged 18 home runs and driven in 15 RBIs. The Falcons also have three other players above .300, and Taylor Robinson has chipped in with 10 homeruns.
The series begins with a 5 p.m. single game on Friday night, followed by a 3 p.m. EST doubleheader to wrap up the season on Saturday.
