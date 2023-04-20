UWG Softball falls twice to MC in non-conference meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UWG softball team dropped two games at the hands of the nation's 18th-ranked team, the Mississippi College Choctaws on Wednesday in Birmingham.
West Georgia (13-34) met Mississippi College (35-7) on a neutral field in non-conference play, falling in a heartbreaking, 7-6 decision in game one where a seventh-inning comeback was erased by a Mississippi College walkoff. The final game of the twin bill went the way of the Choctaw as well, 14-3.
GAME ONE
It took until the sixth inning before the West Georgia bats came alive and the Wolves didn't get their first hit of the game until the fourth inning. Macy Ann McKnight kept one of the top offenses in the Gulf South Conference at bay, allowing just one run through five innings.
Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, freshman Emma Helton belted her first career home run to tie things up at 1-1. But the Choctaws capitalized on a few free passes using two hits including a two-run home run to score four in the sixth.
West Georgia would then put up five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. It began with a leadoff walk and then a two-run home run by Rylee Green made it 5-3. Emma Nixon then singled, Emerson Miller doubled and after an out at home plate a walk would load the bases. Isabella Pinto singled home a run to make it 5-4 and then Madison Vandergriff gave the Wolves the lead with a two-RBI single to right field.
An error on the ensuing leadoff batter brought the game winning run to the plate for MC, and after a walk and a sac bunt, a triple to left field gave the Choctaws the 7-6, walkoff victory.
GAME TWO
The second game of the twin bill was all Mississippi College as the Choctaws pounded out 14 runs on 15 hits.
Mississippi College jumped out to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning, and then West Georgia added two runs in the third to cut the deficit in half. Vandergriff drove in the first of those runs on a single and then R.J. Janke added the second on a fielder's choice.
The Choctaws then scored 10 unanswered runs, pushing across three in the fourth, two in the fifth, and five in the seventh before Vandergriff picked up another RBI in the bottom half of the seventh to account for the 14-3 final.
UP NEXT
The Wolves return to GSC play this weekend, heading to Delta State for a three-game series set to start with a 1 p.m. Saturday doubleheader.
