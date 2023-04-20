UWG Softball falls twice to MC in non-conference meeting

In game one with Mississippi College, trailing 1-0 in the sixth, freshman Emma Helton belted her first career home run to tie things up at 1-1.

 Photo by Josh Cato

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UWG softball team dropped two games at the hands of the nation's 18th-ranked team, the Mississippi College Choctaws on Wednesday in Birmingham.

West Georgia (13-34) met Mississippi College (35-7) on a neutral field in non-conference play, falling in a heartbreaking, 7-6 decision in game one where a seventh-inning comeback was erased by a Mississippi College walkoff. The final game of the twin bill went the way of the Choctaw as well, 14-3.

