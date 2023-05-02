UWG softball drops senior-day DH despite extra-inning game

The 2023 UWG softball season came to an end on Saturday as the Wolves dropped both games of a Saturday doubleheader to the Montevallo Falcons.
Game one saw West Georgia (13-40, 8-22 GSC) fall 10-1 with only three hits and then both offenses came alive in an eight inning shootout, but it was Montevallo (19-22, 13-14 GSC) who came away with a 15-13 victory.
GAME ONE
In the first of two on Saturday, it was all Montevallo as the Falcons had 10 runs on 12 hits while holding UWG's offense to just three hits and one run. Madison Vandergriff had two of UWG's hits including a solo shot in the opening inning that tied the game at 1-1.
Montevallo broke the game open in the fourth, scoring six runs on four hits and an error to go ahead 7-1.
Three more runs from the Falcons in the six made it 10-1, and the Wolves were retired in order in the bottom of the sixth, ending the game.
Vandergriff went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run. Chandler Mevis had the third hit for the Wolves.
Senior Hannah Hennessy got the Senior Day start and was charged with the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits and a pair of walks.
GAME TWO
West Georgia got an early lead in game two, jumping out 4-0 after one inning. Zekylah Boyd got aboard with a one-out double, and after the Wolves loaded the bases with a walk and a hit by pitch, Jacelyn Lahr singled home two RBIs to put the Wolves on the board. A Montevallo error brought home the next two runs for the Wolves.
It would stay 4-0 through the second but Montevallo scored five runs in the third to regain the lead, and a back-and-forth affair would begin.
UWG struck for four more in the third, as Lahr led off with a double and then scored on a Carlie Monsour double to make it 5-5. Monsour would then score on a pinch hit single by Rylee Green and then Madison Vandergriff made it 8-5 as she singled home Chandler Mevis and Lauren McElhaney.
Montevallo cut the deficit to 8-7 with two in the fourth, and West Georgia answered with two more to stretch the lead back to 10-7. Its began with a pair of walks and then a Monsour RBI single. Lauren McElhaney picked up an RBI on a sac fly that scored Emma Helton.
The Falcons didn't go down after the response as they had one of their own. The visitors would send 11 batters to the plate, scoring six on five hits and three walks to make it a 13-10 lead for UM.
Lahr would pick up two more RBIs in the fifth as she cut the UWG deficit to 13-12, and then UWG would tie it up in the sixth as Emma Ann Howard pinch hit and singled up the middle to tie things up at 13-13.
UWG would get a baserunner in the seventh, but couldn't get the walkoff win, and then Montevallo got two runs in the eighth, cashing in a one-out walk. The Wolves would then go down in order to end the contest after eight back-and-forth innings.
Lahr finished the game 4-for-5 with four RBIs while Zekylah Boyd, Chandler Mevis, and Carlie Monsour recorded multi-hit games. Monsour, along with Vandergriff had multi-RBI games for the Wolves.
Prior to the doubleheader, UWG honored Mevis, Monsour, and Hennessy on Senior Day for their final games at University Field.
