UWG softball drops senior-day DH despite extra-inning game

UWG softball seniors Chandler Mevis, Carlie Monsour and Hannah Hennessy were honored this weekend.

 UWG Athletics

The 2023 UWG softball season came to an end on Saturday as the Wolves dropped both games of a Saturday doubleheader to the Montevallo Falcons.

Game one saw West Georgia (13-40, 8-22 GSC) fall 10-1 with only three hits and then both offenses came alive in an eight inning shootout, but it was Montevallo (19-22, 13-14 GSC) who came away with a 15-13 victory.

