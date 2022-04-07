The University of West Georgia announced a leadership change in the softball program Tuesday afternoon, as head coach Al Thomas will step away from the program.
Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael will turn to a veteran local coach and a UWG Hall of Fame member as Lisa Phillips will lead UWG softball as acting head coach for the remaining 16 games in the 2022 campaign.
Phillips graduated from UWG in 1991 and was inducted into the UWG Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. While at West Georgia, Phillips was a two-sport star as she was inducted for basketball and softball.
Since then, she has been a coach in the area at three different high schools, winning a state championship at Bremen in 1996. She became the head coach at Carrollton High School 16 years ago and won five region titles before retiring earlier this year.
In his tenure, Thomas has coached six All-Gulf South Conference selections and three All-Region selections. Under his tutelage in 2018, Alley Taylor was the league’s Freshman of the Year and was a finalist for the NFCA National Freshman of the Year.
The height of his tenure came in 2019, when the Wolves reached the Gulf South Conference championship game, falling 4-1 to West Florida.
Phillips will make her debut in the UWG dugout Saturday afternoon when the Wolves host Valdosta State in a three-game series at University Field. First pitch for the series is set for 12 p.m.
