The University of West Georgia soccer team will take their show on the road to the Sunshine State this weekend as they will take on Rollins College on Friday and Embry-Riddle on Sunday.
The Wolves (1-0-0) are coming off an impressive 2-0 victory over the Clayton State Lakers last Saturday. West Georgia was able to hold the Lakers to just five shots on goal the entire match, and Haley Brinkman was able to get her hands on all five to preserve the shutout.
"We felt prepared, but there were still some unknowns as to how we were going to look" said head coach Stacey Balaam. "It was a very hot day after a week of cooler weather, but we just kept emphasizing that we had to keep the intensity level high and we couldn't let that level drop. We needed to stay focused in every moment and every play, and the girls did a really good job of staying organized and communicating throughout." added Balaam.
Lauren O'Neill and Hillary Resendiz were the two Wolves that put the ball into the back of the net, with Resendiz scoring her 15th career goal in a West Georgia uniform. Cassidi Thomas also leaped up the record book with her 11th career assist, which ties her for fourth with Jessica Taylor on the all time list.
Rollins (1-0-1) comes into the weekend following a 3-1 road victory against Clayton State. The Tars currently have a 2-0-1 record on the season after a season opening draw with the University of Findlay, and back to back wins against Ashland and Clayton State. As a team, Rollins has five goals on the season, and senior Meghan Mosley has two of those on the season, both coming against the Lakers. In the goal, Elena Beasley has started all three matches and has allowed no goals so far. Beasley is also coming off being named the SSC Defensive Player of the Week.
"They're going to be one of the top teams in the Sunshine State, no doubt," said Balaam. " They are well coached and very athletic and we're in for a challenge, but it'll be a good measure for us."
Embry-Riddle (2-0-0) will have one more contest before squaring up with the Wolves, as they take on nationally ranked Columbus State on Friday. So far, the Eagles have compiled a 2-0 record, outscoring their opponents 5-2 in those games. Marie Myhrvold Seim leads the team in goals with 2, and three Eagles have one assist. In goal, Oona Jokinen has started both games, allowing two goals, while making four saves.
"They had a coaching change this season, but they were able to keep their assistant who has been heavily involved with the program over the years, so they still have that continuity. They have some really great players and always shoot for very high targets, in terms of the postseason, so I'm sure they'll be one of the toughest tests that we'll have this season." said Balaam of the Eagles.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 4:30p.m., with Sunday's kick off set for 11a.m. Both games will be at ERAU Stadium in Daytona Beach, FL.
