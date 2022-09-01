UWG SOCCER #5

UWG soccer takes on Rollins College today (Friday) and Embry-Riddle on Sunday. Pictured is Florence Pegrum.

 Photo by Josh Cato

The University of West Georgia soccer team will take their show on the road to the Sunshine State this weekend as they will take on Rollins College on Friday and Embry-Riddle on Sunday.

The Wolves (1-0-0) are coming off an impressive 2-0 victory over the Clayton State Lakers last Saturday. West Georgia was able to hold the Lakers to just five shots on goal the entire match, and Haley Brinkman was able to get her hands on all five to preserve the shutout.

