Following a 1-1 draw against the Montevallo Falcons on Sunday afternoon, the University of West Georgia soccer team punched their ticket to the 2022 Gulf South Conference Tournament, beginning on October 30.
The Wolves (6-6-5, 4-4-5 GSC) clinched the eighth spot in the tournament, finishing with 17 conference points on the season, one point ahead of the Alabama Huntsville Chargers.
West Georgia will travel to Pensacola, Florida to take on the top-seeded West Florida Argonauts in the first round. The Wolves lost the first matchup against the Argonauts this season in a 2-1 contest in Pensacola back on September 18.
The Wolves are 4-8 in the Gulf South Conference Tournament in program history, and 0-3 overall against West Florida. The last meeting against the Argonauts in the tournament came in 2008 when the Wolves lost in the opening round by a score of 6-0.
Other matchups around the conference will include number-two seed Mississippi College hosting number-seven seed Christian Brothers, number-three seed West Alabama hosting number-six seed Delta State, and number-four seed Montevallo hosting number-five seed Lee.
The semi-final and final round will be held in Huntsville, Ala. at John Hunt Park. The semi-final round will be held on November 4, with the championship match scheduled for November 6.
