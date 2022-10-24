UWG Soccer GSC Start

West Georgia women's soccer clinched the eighth spot in the GSC tournament with a 1-1 draw against Montevallo. They will face the top-seed, West Florida, in the first round.

 Photo by Julia Mothersole

Following a 1-1 draw against the Montevallo Falcons on Sunday afternoon, the University of West Georgia soccer team punched their ticket to the 2022 Gulf South Conference Tournament, beginning on October 30.

The Wolves (6-6-5, 4-4-5 GSC) clinched the eighth spot in the tournament, finishing with 17 conference points on the season, one point ahead of the Alabama Huntsville Chargers.

