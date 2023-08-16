UWG soccer previews goalies, defenders

Redshirt senior Haley Brinkman (0) is a key returning goalkeeper for UWG’s women’s soccer team.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

As the University of West Georgia soccer team continues to work towards the kickoff of the 2023 season, uwgathletics.com begins a position-by-position preview of the 2023 edition of the Wolves.

We begin the previews with a look at the Wolves’ goalkeepers and defenders.