UWG soccer previews goalies, defenders

As the University of West Georgia soccer team continues to work towards the kickoff of the 2023 season, uwgathletics.com begins a position-by-position preview of the 2023 edition of the Wolves.
We begin the previews with a look at the Wolves’ goalkeepers and defenders.
Goalkeepers
The Wolves have three goalkeepers on this year’s roster, led by senior Haley Brinkman and the depth is shored up by redshirt freshman Kathleen Pine.
“We are blessed to have two returning goalkeepers on our roster,” said interim head coach Jacob Crawford. “These two players add to the maturity of our program and bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and passion to the team.”
Brinkman, who projects as the starter in 2023, has played in 29 career games and started 28 of them. In 2022, she started all 15 and ranked third in the GSC in goals against average and was sixth in total saves. For her career, Brinkman ranks seventh in UWG history with 78 saves and fourth all-time with eight shutouts.
Pine, a native of Berryville, Virginia, redshirted as a true freshman in 2022 and hopes to make her collegiate debut this fall.
UWG also has a true freshman on the 2023 roster in Chelsea, Alabama native Hannah Garrett.
“Hannah is a strong, athletic, and reliable goalkeeper who will increase the level of our training environment and push the group in a competitive manner.”
Garrett begins her collegiate career after earning First Team All-State in her final season of prep soccer.
Defenders
Interim Head Coach Jacob Crawford has some experience in his backline to lean on in a core of returners that each played at least 14 games last season: Jade Butcher, Lauren O’Neill, Abby McGlamery, Florence Pegrum, and Delaney Kewin.
“I think it’s probably the backbone of our team, really if you incorporate the back seven players, they’re all returners and they’ve done this for a long time,” said Crawford of his back line.
O’Neill is junior who was second on the team in minutes played in 2022 and saw action in all 18 matches with 17 starts. And with her offensive prowess, scoring a goal and dishing out three assists a season ago, she has the ability to be a difference maker on both sides of the field.
Pegrum, a junior, has two goals and two assists in her career while O’Neill has three goals and three assists in her career.
“That was kind of the idea with changing our shape some was with Lauren and Florence being players that can play end line to end line for 90 minutes,” Crawford added. “Both of them provide excellent opportunities crossing the ball with their accuracy.”
With O’Neill and Pegrum splitting offensive and defensive duties from their outside positions, Crawford will need a strong presence in the back to rely on in the event of a counter attack. He’ll have Butcher, McGlamery, and Kewin playing that role.
“With Jade, Delaney, and Glam being a taller, physical presence being able to win the long balls and cover the space behind them effectively, we feel comfortable doing that,” Crawford continued.
Butcher and McGlamery are a pair of seniors that, combined, have seen action in 78 games while Kewin played in 14 as a true freshman in 2022.
Also returning this season and working their way back from injuries are Britton Slifka and Erika Perfecto, and Crawford has a pair of newcomers in transfers Serena Lewis and Karlie Brooks.
Lewis comes to Carrollton after playing at Division II Eckerd in Saint Petersburg, Florida, while Brooks played at East Central in Mississippi.
“Both of them are physically imposing players, and Karlie may be the fastest player on the team.”
Crawford and his group of defenders will be tested early in the 2023 season when they welcome Embry-Riddle for the season opener on August 31. The Eagles are ranked 10th in all of Division II in the preseason rankings.and went 14-1-5 in 2022. Kickoff for that contest is set for 3 p.m.
