UWG Midfielder Preview

UWG's midfielders helped lead the Wolves to one of the top offenses in the Gulf South Conference last season.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With kickoff fast approaching, today we will look at our final position group for UWG soccer, the midfielders. Much like the forwards, the midfielders helped lead the Wolves to one of the top offenses in the Gulf South Conference last season, and in turn propelled them all the way to the finals of the GSC Tournament.

Janaisia Smith will once again look to lead the Wolves, as she was named one of the two captains for the 2022 season. The fifth year senior had a great 2021 campaign, starting all 19 games and scoring three goals.

Trending Videos