With kickoff fast approaching, today we will look at our final position group for UWG soccer, the midfielders. Much like the forwards, the midfielders helped lead the Wolves to one of the top offenses in the Gulf South Conference last season, and in turn propelled them all the way to the finals of the GSC Tournament.
Janaisia Smith will once again look to lead the Wolves, as she was named one of the two captains for the 2022 season. The fifth year senior had a great 2021 campaign, starting all 19 games and scoring three goals.
"Janaisia, although she doesn't have the stats to her name for the career she has had, she is one of the best players in our program, and probably one of the best we'll ever see" added Balaam of the Tacoma, Washington native. "What she does for us on the field is noticeable by us, but maybe not by many because she doesn't stand out in terms of goals and assists."
Smith led the team in minutes played in 2021 and again in the spring season following the pandemic. And while she has just six goals in her career, Smith has started 63 matches in her career and is eight starts away from breaking Alex Udin's all-time career starts record.
"She keeps everything flowing for us, she's the glue between the lines. She's basically a coach on the field. This is the last season we have with her and I'm dreading saying goodbye to her at the end." Balaam added.
Partnering alongside Smith in the midfield is sophomore Janet Hartman, who played in 18 games for the Wolves as a true freshman last season. Hartman also tallied three goals on the season, and also added an assist.
"Janet is just a warrior. She runs the most on the team, and covers so much ground on the field," said Balaam. "She is one of those that will just serve the team anyway that she can, and she always has her teammates back."
The Wolves also added Hannah Moody during the offseason, who transferred in from Southern Miss.
"Hannah has a very positive attitude and knows her role very well. She's got a great range of passing, she's a very technical player and a great communicator on the field. She's one of those that you look to in a leadership role to take others under her wing." added Balaam.
West Georgia is also looking forward to regaining Angie Garces to the team, as she missed the second half of the season with an injury.
"We're hoping to get Angie back soon. She's coming along and definitely has the technical ability and the qualities that we missed last year when it came to unlocking the back line and creating things in the back third, which is something we really need this year," said Balaam.
Garces tallied 337 minutes over nine matches as true freshman before missing the remainder of the season with an injury.
The Wolves also added four freshmen to the team at the midfield position, including Catherine Reeves from Berkhamsted, England.
"Catherine has come from a background in England where she played at a high level and against some quality teams where she's been challenged and pushed. She's a very expressive player who likes to try new things, so the expectation for us is for her to create a lot more for us and to be a part of many goals for us this season. She has that ability in her, she just needs to settle in a bit more to our system and the way we want to play," said Balaam.
Along with Reeves, the Wolves added Avery Moon from Monroe, Sydney Goodwin from Acworth, and Erin Tuorto from Long Island, New York.
The Wolves will kick off their season this Saturday against Clayton State at Laker Field. Kickoff is set for 1p.m. in Morrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.