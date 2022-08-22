Hillary Resendiz

Leading the way for the Wolves' forwards this season will be a pair of upperclassmen who both rank inside the top 10 in career goals and points in school history, Sadie Prince and Hillary Resendiz. Pictured is Resendiz.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

Just a few days remain until the season opener for UWG soccer, and we now switch our attention in our previews to the forward position.

During the 2021 campaign, West Georgia scored 27 goals in their 19 games, averaging 1.5 goals per game. The Wolves as a team also scored 70 points on the season, which ranked fifth in the Gulf South Conference.

