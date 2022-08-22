Just a few days remain until the season opener for UWG soccer, and we now switch our attention in our previews to the forward position.
During the 2021 campaign, West Georgia scored 27 goals in their 19 games, averaging 1.5 goals per game. The Wolves as a team also scored 70 points on the season, which ranked fifth in the Gulf South Conference.
Leading the way for the Wolves this season will be a pair of upperclassmen who both rank inside the top 10 in career goals and points in school history, Sadie Prince and Hillary Resendiz.
"Hillary just gives us so much quality in the attack, and she's one that stands out in training every day. She does things that are just different and is one that we can definitely play through," added Balaam.
The Austell native played in 18 games last season, scoring a team high five goals and registering one assist, giving her 11 points on the season.
"We weren't sure if Sadie was going to return because last year she had her mind made up that she wasn't coming back, but in the spring she had a change of heart, so it's nice to know we were getting her back because that's a pretty nice recruit to bring back in for the fall." said Balaam.
Prince played and started all 19 games last season on her way to a three goal, three assist season giving her nine points for the year. She also took the most shots on goal last season with 19 and had a shots on goal percentage of 73 percent.
Behind those two powerhouses, the Wolves have some younger talent who got experience last season, and leading that charge is sophomore Jayden Boswell.
"Jayden was the biggest surprise last season. We weren't anticipating the amount of minutes she was going to play, but it got to a point where if she wasn't on the field, we were missing that energy, said Balaam."
"She is just so disruptive to other teams the way she can break them down and win the ball higher up. The amount of work she puts in and the amount of ground she can cover is impressive, so she adds a spark that we need, and when she isn't out there, you definitely notice."
Boswell played in 18 matches last season, getting the start in nine of those contests. She scored two goals during her freshman campaign, and will look to improve on that number this season.
One piece that the Wolves are looking forward to getting back this season is sophomore Sarah Harrell, who missed the majority of the 2021 season with an injury.
"Really unfortunate for Sarah last year, but we know she has goals in her and she has an eye for the goal because she proves it in practice every single day. There's still a bunch about the game that she is learning, but she is fitting in and trying to catch up for the amount of time she lost last season." added Balaam.
The Wolves also added two freshmen to the team for bench depth, with Kenna Kay from Athens and Claire Perkins from Blountsville, Ala.
