UWG FLORENCE PEGRUM W Soccer

Out of UWG's group of defenders this season, a young back line of Lauren O'Neill, Florence Pegrum, Jade Butcher, and Britton Slifka, who made almost every start during 2021, will be returning this season. Pictured is Pegrum.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

It is now just a few days until UWG Soccer makes their 2022 debut against the Clayton State Lakers, and we will continue our position-by-position breakdown with the defense.

Along with the keepers, this defense from last season helped the Wolves have the fifth best defense in the Gulf South Conference, only allowing one goal per game.

