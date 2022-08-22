It is now just a few days until UWG Soccer makes their 2022 debut against the Clayton State Lakers, and we will continue our position-by-position breakdown with the defense.
Along with the keepers, this defense from last season helped the Wolves have the fifth best defense in the Gulf South Conference, only allowing one goal per game.
A young back line of Lauren O’Neill, Florence Pegrum, Jade Butcher, and Britton Slifka made almost every start during 2021, and all four will be returning for another stint this season.
“We had a very young back line with Lauren, Flo, and Brit being freshmen, and when you think about Jade who played every game for us last season, she was only a sophomore but lost that freshman season (in 2020), so she didn’t have much in terms of experience,” said head coach Stacey Balaam. “So really we were figuring it out as a very young back line.”
That quartet logged over 1,300 minutes each on the pitch last season, but the Wolves still have upperclassmen who bring valuable experience to the fold. That veteran leadership comes from Abby McGlamery and Ally Shinall.
“Both are just great characters to have, whether it be in practice or the locker room. They just set the standard. They’re the two that you never have to worry about in terms of bringing it everyday,” Balaam added. “They are the ones that a lot of the younger players are looking up to in terms of expectations, and they are lead by example kids.”
Balaam also brought in two freshman defenders to add depth for the 2022 campaign; Abby Maneol from McDonough and Ashley Ledford out of Peachtree City.
