The wait is over for the University of West Georgia soccer program as the Wolves officially opened preseason camp on Friday morning.
Head coach Stacey Balaam and the Wolves began camp with a Friday fitness test before the first training session of the preseason, and are set for five days of training before classes begin at UWG on August 10.
The Wolves are coming off of their most successful season in program history as they reached the Gulf South Conference Championship Match in Pensacola.
There are quite a few key pieces of that team returning for their fifth and final year, including three players who earned All-Tournament Team honors in 2021, Janaisia Smith, Hillary Resendiz, and Chanceley Book.
Coach Balaam, who begins her sixth season as UWG’s head coach, also brought in a talented group of newcomers who will be competing for playing time on the pitch.
West Georgia’s first game of the new campaign is set for August 27 at Clayton State. The Wolves’ first home game on University Field is set for September 6 as UWG hosts Georgia College in a non-conference tilt.
