UWG SOCCER Celebration

West Georgia Women’s Soccer kicked off their preseason camp on Friday. Their first home game on University Field is set for September 6 as UWG hosts Georgia College in a non-conference tilt.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

The wait is over for the University of West Georgia soccer program as the Wolves officially opened preseason camp on Friday morning.

Head coach Stacey Balaam and the Wolves began camp with a Friday fitness test before the first training session of the preseason, and are set for five days of training before classes begin at UWG on August 10.

