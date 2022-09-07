For the first time in 2022, the University of West Georgia soccer team will be playing on their home turf against the Georgia College Bobcats on Wednesday.
The Wolves (1-2-0) are coming off what likely will be the most challenging weekend of the schedule, losing two games against Rollins and Embry-Riddle. The Wolves were unable to score in either contest, and still sit with two goals on the young season.
"We're very excited to be playing at home again. We've come off a very tough weekend where we feel like that's going to be the toughest weekend of the whole season. This weekend really challenged us in every way, and good teams put you under that pressure; you just have to know how to handle that pressure," said head coach Stacey Balaam.
Haley Brinkman has made all three starts in the goal for West Georgia this season, allowing just two goals while making 14 saves, accumulating a save percentage of 88 percent.
"We know that we're coming up against a team that is enthusiastic about playing against an in-state rival," said Balaam. "They're searching for the win as well so we have to bounce back from this weekend and look at some of the things we can fix before the game." added Balaam.
The Bobcats (1-2-1) come into the midweek contest following a 5-1 win over fellow Gulf South Conference member Auburn Montgomery. The Bobcats have scored six goals on the season, with Sarah Mason and Amanda Dewey both having two so far. In the goal, Kate Richardson has made all four starts, allowing five goals and making 18 saves. Mya Necolettos has also seen minutes inside the posts this season.
Kick off between the Wolves and Bobcats is set for 6p.m. at University Field in Carrollton, Ga. The two squads met last season in Milledgeville, with the Wolves coming out on top 2-1.
