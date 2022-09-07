For the first time in 2022, the University of West Georgia soccer team will be playing on their home turf against the Georgia College Bobcats on Wednesday.

The Wolves (1-2-0) are coming off what likely will be the most challenging weekend of the schedule, losing two games against Rollins and Embry-Riddle. The Wolves were unable to score in either contest, and still sit with two goals on the young season.

Trending Videos