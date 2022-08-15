The UWG soccer team recently gained recognition from the United Soccer Coaches as Stacey Balaam's 2021-22 squad was honored for their work in the classroom.
UWG Soccer was one of the recipients of the 2021-22 College Team Academic Award for their exceptional performance in the classroom over the previous academic year. The Wolves turned in a 3.40 team GPA last academic year, and was one of seven Gulf South Conference teams to earn the honor.
