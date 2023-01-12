Jacob Crawford

UWG's women's soccer team announced a new member of the coaching staff on Thursday, assistant coach Jacob Crawford from South Georgia State.

On Thursday, the University of West Georgia women's soccer team and head coach Stacey Balaam announced the hiring of Jacob Crawford to be the team's next assistant coach.

Crawford previously coached at South Georgia State College for the past four seasons, accumulating a record of 48-36-5 during his time with the Hawks. During the 2022 season, Crawford led SGSC to a 12-3 overall record, a regular season championship, a GCAA Tournament Championship, as well as being named the GCAA Coach of the Year.

