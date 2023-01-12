On Thursday, the University of West Georgia women's soccer team and head coach Stacey Balaam announced the hiring of Jacob Crawford to be the team's next assistant coach.
Crawford previously coached at South Georgia State College for the past four seasons, accumulating a record of 48-36-5 during his time with the Hawks. During the 2022 season, Crawford led SGSC to a 12-3 overall record, a regular season championship, a GCAA Tournament Championship, as well as being named the GCAA Coach of the Year.
"I am excited to have Jacob on board with us. He had notable success at South Georgia State College and he will bring a lot of coaching experience and quality to the field. His record as a coach speaks for itself and I believe he will be a great fit for the culture and expectancy of our program," said Balaam.
Crawford will be taking over for former assistant coach Ben Chedgy, who joined the Wolves along with Balaam in 2016.
"I would also like to thank Ben Chedgy for the 6 seasons he served for our program and his help in elevating us to where we are now, " said Balaam.
The Wolves finished the 2022 season with a 6-7-5 record on the season, finishing with a trip to the Gulf South Conference Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.