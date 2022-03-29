The University of West Georgia is set to host their first track meet in several decades with the Inaugural UWG Legends Track Meet. This historic event will be held at the newly-renovated track complex on Plant Op Drive on Saturday.
The track was originally used by UWG (then West Georgia College) for the track teams until the programs were canceled in 1985. After that, the track went unattended until it was renovated in 1995 to serve as a training facility for the Ukrainian Olympic track team during the 1996 Olympics.
Since then, the track had received very little attention, especially considering West Georgia still did not have a track program.
“When they canceled the men’s and women’s track programs, there was no pressing need to resurface the track,” said UWG track coach Ryan Bailey.
Bailey arrived at UWG in 2017, just two years after the women’s program was revamped. When he arrived, not only were there problems with the quality of the track, but there were other issues with sharing the space.
“When I first got here, [the track] was also the practice facility for the marching band, which didn’t work out too well,” he said.
“They didn’t use the track to practice, but they used to put all of their gear on the track. That was the problem. I mean, I guess you can practice the hurdles jumping over the tubas, but it was not ideal,” Bailey said.
The band was eventually moved to the field next to the hangar gym to solve the issue.
Bailey also mentioned how the facility became open to the public during his first years as track coach, whether it was school policy or not.
“I don’t know if it was official policy that it was Central Park out there, but it was certainly treated that way,” he said.
Then, of course, the track had been exposed to the elements for over 20 years.
“The surface, the rubber or polymer they used, had been baking in the sun since ‘95, so it was very hard, and it had been used so much that it was very thin,” Bailey said.
Recently, however, the track has been renovated with a new throwing cage, a new running surface, a new fence, and plans for terracing around the facility for ideal spectating. This year’s track meet will present a great opportunity for UWG’s student athletes as well as the community as whole.
“The majority of our athletes are Georgia kids, and so the opportunity to have a home meet and have parents come and watch the meet on our own turf, that’s kind of a big deal,” said Bailey.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the university in terms of engagement,” he said. “I’ve even had people from local high schools ask if they could bring their kids to see part of the meet, and we have a lot of alums that plan to come.”
“There are more people that participate in track and field related events than in any other sport, and so there’s a tremendous amount of interest in it,” he added. “I think that gets a lot of people on this campus that wouldn’t necessarily come on the campus otherwise.”
Bailey also pointed out how UWG is a good central location for many colleges, which may lead to further growth of the meet in the future.
“It’s not equidistant, but we’re sort of in between Atlanta and Birmingham. From a track and field world, we’re in an optimal spot, which is why I think this meet will grow.”
Even without this future growth, the event already features a large array of athletes.
“Currently we have 12 schools, 23 teams and a smattering of club athletes,” said Bailey. “The meet will be an open event, so people can run unattached.”
He mentioned several independent clubs competing in the event, including the Atlanta Track Club and the non-school associated West Georgia Track Club.
UWG athletic director Jason Carmichael said, “I think for our campus culture and our community culture, track is one of those sports that’s probably best experienced like a ‘I’m not a fine wine drinker, but I’ll use that phrase.’
It takes a little bit of time to consume it. For our overall campus culture and fans here, it’s going to be really nice to see those athletes in action here.”
“These student athletes on the track team, their schoolmates, their roommates, their friends in the area, have never gotten to see them perform because we generally don’t do a meet any closer than an hour away,” Carmichael added.
In this case, however, the meet will be held on campus, and students, friends and family alike will have the opportunity to, in Carmichael’s words, “get a little bit of appreciation for what these athletes do.”
The Inaugural UWG Legends Invitational will last all day on Saturday April 2, starting at 9 a.m. and wrapping up around 6 p.m. Admission for the event will be free.
