UWG football season tickets are now on sale for the 2022 season. Fans will have the opportunity to choose their spot to watch the preseason 13th-ranked UWG football team compete in five contests on RA-LIN Field this fall.
Season tickets will be $75 for 2022, and new for this season, UWG Athletics has partnered with Hometown Ticketing, and tickets can be purchased on the UWG Athletics website or on the Hometown Fan App. It is recommended fans download the app as purchased tickets will be accessible in the app.
To make your purchase through the Hometown Ticketing App, follow these four steps:
1. Download the Hometown Ticketing App
2. Search for "University of West Georgia"
3. Purchase Your Tickets
4. Your tickets are available in the app or can be transferred to your phone's wallet
Fans who had season tickets in 2021 can currently renew their tickets online or through the app, with renewals available until June 30. Any seats remaining will then be made available on July 16.
Preferred parking in Lot B is available for $50 for the entire season. Lot B also features 29 parking spaces labeled as "tailgate friendly" and those spots have a flat grassy area behind the parking space that allows for a 10'x10' tent. Those spots are available for $300 for the entire season.
UWG Football features five home football dates this fall, including matchups with West Florida and Valdosta State on Ra-Lin Field. Fans may watch as the Wolves push to return to the NCAA Playoffs in 2022.
