UWG Athletics is set to begin the 2023 Football Season Ticket Blitz, a campaign that will feature tabling events at various UWG Athletics Partners in Carrollton beginning July 18 and ending July 28.
During these two weeks, fans will get a chance to meet the Wolves players along with receiving discounted ticket offers and information on football season tickets and single game tickets.
The first stop of this campaign will be at Jefferson’s on Tuesday, July 18 from 11am to 1 pm.
Other confirmed stops in the two week schedule will be from 11am to 1 pm at Sam House Barbeque on Wednesday, July 19; Jersey Mike’s Subs on Friday, July 21; and Papa Johns Pizza on Monday, July 24.
On Wednesday, July 26, The Marriott Courtyard will be the host to an evening event from 5pm to 7pm where S’mores in the fire pit will be available along with the important information and promotions on football tickets.
Those interested are urged to follow UWGAthletics on Instagram and Twitter for updates and information on these events. Businesses who would like to join the Season Ticket Blitz as a stop on the tour are encouraged to contact Elizabeth Herrin at eherrin@westga.edu for more details.
