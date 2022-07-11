UWG Football is starting their 2022 campaign a few days earlier, as it was announced today that the season opener against Carson-Newman has been moved to Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. at RA-LIN Field.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 3, but now, for a second straight season, the Wolves and Eagles will open their campaigns with a Thursday night matchup.
It will be the seventh overall meeting between West Georgia and Carson-Newman, and the fourth time in series history the teams meet to open the season. It also marks the first ever meeting in Carrollton between the two programs.
Fans will be able to secure their Season Tickets for 2022 on July 16. Season tickets will be $75 for 2022, and new for this season, UWG Athletics has partnered with Hometown ticketing and tickets can be purchased using the link to Hometown Ticketing on the UWG Athletics website or on the Hometown Fan App. It is recommended that fans download the app as purchased tickets will be accessible in the app.
