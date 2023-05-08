UWG Season Football Tickets available to general public

UWG head football coach David Dean leads the Wolves for another season, and season tickets are now available for the general public.

 Photo by Josh Cato

In 117 days, on August 31, the 2023 UWG Football season will commence in University Stadium as the West Georgia Wolves take on the Limestone Saints in a battle between the Gulf South Conference and the South Atlantic Conference.

The matchup will be the first of five home games in the 2023 season, and on May 6, all UWG fans will have the opportunity to reserve their spot in University Stadium for the campaign as season tickets are now on sale to the general public.

