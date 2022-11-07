Miss. Miracle

Ronnie Blackmon caught the go-ahead touchdown to send UWG past previously-undefeated Delta State.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

CLEVELAND, Miss. — Trailing 42-24 with less than 11 minutes remaining, the 19th-ranked West Georgia Wolves scored 28 unanswered points to hand sixth-ranked Delta State their first loss of 2022 in shocking, comeback fashion.

After scoring with 3:11 left and converting a two-point conversion to make it a three-point game, the Wolves forced a fumble and recovered to take over with 1:19 left an no timeouts. The Wolves marched down and eventually set up a Mississippi Miracle as Harrison Frost found Ronnie Blackmon from 29 yards out to score the game winner.

