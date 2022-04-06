Thanks to the generous support of the local Casimir Pulaski Chapter of the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution (GSSAR) and other community members and organizations, the John Ferling Scholarship in the University of West Georgia’s history program has been established as a fully endowed scholarship to support graduate history students with their research.
The scholarship is named for Dr. John Ferling, professor emeritus of history, who taught at UWG for more than 30 years and is considered one of the nation’s leading historians on the American Revolution. It will be presented annually to a graduate student in recognition of scholarly activity excellence.
“The John Ferling Scholarship addresses a fundamental need for history graduate students,” said Dr. Keith Pacholl, professor of history at UWG.
“Our students engage in exciting research that often requires access to sources beyond the university, so this scholarship will open up new doors and allow them to make meaningful contributions in the field,” Dr. Pacholi noted.
Dr. Mike Campbell, UWG alum (’75, 77, ’85) and secretary/treasurer of the GSSAR chapter, said the members have desired to officially honor the historian for years.
"Casimir Pulaski Chapter members value the opportunity to support public education, and stepped forward to secure this scholarship to recognize John Ferling for his contributions," Dr. Campbell said.
For the last ten years the Casimir Pulaski Chapter of the Georgia Society Sons of the American Revolution has presented an annual scholarship to a student at the University of West Georgia through its endowed scholarship program.
Prior to the pandemic, the chapter participated in "Heritage Days" with the Carroll County, Carrollton City, and Heard County school systems when approximately 3,000 students each years involved were reached as part of various educational programs.
Programs were also presented to students in Bremen City Schools and Haralson County Schools.
"Also, we annually support students who have distinguished themselves in JROTC units in school systems in Carroll County, Haralson County, Douglas County, Troup County, Heard County and Carrollton City Schools," noted Dr. Campbell.
