Interim head coach Rhonda Bush has announced that Saturday's match against SCAD-Atlanta has been canceled and will not be rescheduled moving forward.
The Wolves will now turn their attention to the season finale against the Delta State Lady Statesmen, which was originally scheduled to play this past Wednesday at Sunset Hills. That match was postponed due to the rain that came through the area midweek. The Wolves and Lady Statesmen will now be played next Wednesday, with doubles play set to begin at 2 p.m.
Wednesday's match will be an important day for the 2022 tennis program, as the Wolves will honor the 2022 senior class on Senior Day.
