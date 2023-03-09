KELLY

UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly, at last year’s Alumni Weekend festivities.

The University of West Georgia loves to celebrate its more than 73,000 alumni all over the world in an effort to enhance the sense of belonging and connectedness among the alumni community. During the upcoming Alumni Weekend, April 28-30, the UWG Alumni Association will proudly recognize some of its outstanding graduates during the 46th annual Alumni Awards.

Allyson Bretch, executive director of alumni and constituent engagement for UWG, said she is excited to welcome and honor so many alumni with so many incredible accomplishments in alignment with UWG’s strategic plan.

