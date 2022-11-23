Peace Okeke vs CBU

Peace Okeke (23, in white) had her first career double-double at UWG on Tuesday with 15 points and 14 rebounds in a 75-67 win over Christian Brothers.

 Photo by Josh Cato

Three Wolves scored in double-figures as the UWG women's basketball team remained perfect at home and in Gulf South Conference play with a 75-67 win over Christian Brothers on Tuesday night.

"I'm proud of our team. They are showing we can present a game plan and they can go do it," said head coach Joanna Reitz following her team's third consecutive victory. "They are buying in and playing together."

