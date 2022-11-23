Three Wolves scored in double-figures as the UWG women's basketball team remained perfect at home and in Gulf South Conference play with a 75-67 win over Christian Brothers on Tuesday night.
"I'm proud of our team. They are showing we can present a game plan and they can go do it," said head coach Joanna Reitz following her team's third consecutive victory. "They are buying in and playing together."
Freshman Katelyn Dunning and Peace Okeke each had 15 points in the win while Okeke grabbed 14 rebounds for her first career double-double at UWG. Dunning had a great night from beyond the arc, going 5-of-10 from three-point land. West Georgia also got a career-high 13 from junior Aniedi Nsentip.
West Georgia (3-2, 2-0 GSC) hit a season-high 10 three-pointers on the night, but also was able to get inside against the zone defense of Christian Brothers (2-3, 1-2 GSC). The Wolves matched the Bucs with 36 points in the paint, and shot a season-high 45.3 percent from the field.
"We thought CBU was going to play us in a lot of zone tonight and we talked about how we couldn't settle for threes all night," Reitz added. "So I'm proud that we got the ball inside, scored inside, and scored outside."
Christian Brothers led for just 38 seconds of the contest with that lead coming right out of the gate. An Aliyah Washington three-pointer at the 8:09 mark gave the Wolves a lead they would never give back up.
The Wolves hit four three-pointers in the opening period and then closed out the second on a 15-7 run to take an eight-point, 39-31 lead at the break.
Perimeter defense was key for the Wolves as they held CBU to just four three-pointers on the night, including just one in the second half.
In the second half, UWG led by as much as 16, although the Bucs cut that in half by the final buzzer, but it was too little too late as the Wolves held on to improve to 7-5 all-time at home against CBU.
Along with the three in double-figures, West Georgia got points from nine of the 11 players who got in the game including nine each from Aliyah Washington and Stephanie Torres.
"KD stepped up and hit some big threes, Peace held it down in the paint, and Ned had some big buckets down the stretch," Reitz added, "But, I told them in the locker room that everybody played and everybody made at least one play that contributed to the win."
Torres chipped in with a career-high seven assists while Washington added five. Beyond Okeke's 14 rebounds, Sophia Singer was second on the team with four.
Despite Thanksgiving being two days away, the work doesn't stop as the Wolves head to Jackson, Tennessee on Saturday for a showdown with sixth-ranked Union.
"Traditionally, Union is at the top of the conference if not the very top, so we know what we're up against," Reitz concluded. "That will be a tough test, and we'll practice Thursday morning, hit the road on Friday and give them all we've got on Saturday."
Tip-time from Jackson is set for 3 p.m. Eastern on Saturday from Delay Gymnasium on the campus of Union University.
