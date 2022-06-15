University of West Georgia Art Department alumna returns to put the knowledge she gained to work with a new mural in a residence hall on the west side of campus.
Piper Heaton, a University of West Georgia alumna from Carrollton, was selected to paint a new mural in Center Pointe Suites, a dormitory on the University of West Georgia campus.
“The mural was inspired by the idea of the college lifestyle. The mural depicts a dorm room space with educational books, takeout food, UWG swag, UWG events, electronics, and the iconic Wolfie plushie. There are so many more elements to the piece, but those are some to name a few,” Heaton said.
Last year, Heaton submitted an entry to compete for a mural project at the UWG Newnan campus which came in second place. The submission was open to all UWG students, but predominantly advertised for students in the Art Department, per Heaton.
“It just really wasn’t a good fit for their space, but it would have been a very good fit for a residential hall. Then this opportunity popped up this semester and they remembered my submission last year and wanted to incorporate that into the Center Pointe one,” Heaton said.
Although Heaton’s submission was not selected for the Newnan campus, since she came in second place she was able to assist with painting the mural that was selected for the Newnan Campus.
According to Heaton, her original submission was altered to align with Center Pointe Suites’ rules and the needs of the Housing and Residence life. The University’s Housing Department wanted a mural within the Center Pointe Suites, which is how this project came to be within the residence hall.
“It had to be altered. We made it more neutral and we changed elements, but it is still close to what it was for the Newnan campus one,” Heaton said. “In my senior year of college I mainly focused on home spaces, interiors and cats, so the initial design had a cat on a bedspread. This design shifted a little bit because cats aren’t allowed in Center Pointe Suites. It’s a no pet residential hall so I replaced it with a Wolfie plushie that everybody makes while they’re there,” Heaton said.
Heaton graduated from the UWG in May 2021 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in painting.
“I initially started at UWG as a graphic design major but decided to switch to a painting major because I have always loved to paint and my heart just wasn’t there for graphic design. Although I didn’t get a graphic design degree the classes did benefit, now when I am creating mock-ups for projects similar to this I am able to use that knowledge,” Heaton said.
The purpose of this project was for an alumnus to come back and mentor current students on how the mural process works with them getting hands-on experience with completing the mural as well.
According to Heaton, Luciana Vinci and Robin Butler, who are current UWG art students, along with herself spent 150 hours completing the Center Point Suites mural with each of them putting in approximately 50 hours a piece.
When the Times-Georgian asked Heaton about her feelings regarding her artwork being permanently in Center Pointe Suites, she replied, “it is amazing.”
“At some points it was really stressful because I was nervous because it was a huge wall and we had to lift to do it. But, at the end of the day it is really amazing to say I designed that and helped execute it. It’s really cool,” Heaton said.
Heaton has been creating art since she was 12 years old and has been a commissioned artist for 10 years. She currently paints as a part-time job, taking commissions and doing art pop ups.
“I’m trying to get more mural jobs because I really enjoy working with the murals. This was my fourth one that I completed or helped complete. I am trying to get more into that space, so I am just keeping an eye out for opportunities,” Heaton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.