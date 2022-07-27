The 2022 cross country schedule has been released for both the men's and women's teams as the UWG squads will begin their campaigns in just over a month.
The women's and men's teams will be running identical schedules with five total meets before the Gulf South Championships.
The season starts off on September 2 as the Wolves kick the season off in Oxford, Alabama at Choccolocco park for Jacksonville State's Foothills Invitational.
Shortly after the Wolves head to Montevallo, Alabama to compete in the Falcon Classic on September 16.
The next weekend is a big one as the University of West Georgia will host the Third Annual Coach Gary Invitational on September 24. This will be the Wolves' only home meet of the season. Both teams placed third at their home meet in 2021 and will look to build on that this fall.
After a two-week break, the Wolves will head to Charlotte, North Carolina to compete at Queens University in the Royals Challenge on October 7.
The last and final meet before the GSC Championships will take place on October 22 in Huntsville, Alabama at the UAH Invitational.
Both teams will have a nice two-week break before the Gulf South Championships on November 5 in Alabama, on the University of Montevallo campus. Last year both teams finished 10th at their respective conference championship meets.
Following the GSC Championships, the Wolves will head to the NCAA South Regionals on November 19 in Lakeland with NCAA Nationals set for December 3 in Chambers Bay, Washington.
The Wolves will report to campus within the next week or so, and begin preparing and training for the 2022 season.
