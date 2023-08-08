UWG relaunches Wolves club; other UWG updates

The University of West Georgia Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday the relaunch of the Wolves Club.
The mission of the Wolves Club is to support the success of student-athletes in competition and underpin the overall growth of UWG Athletics year-over-year.
Members will receive benefits through the different levels of membership that the Wolves Club offers. Membership levels and benefits can be found on the Giving Guide page located under the Athletics tab on our website or at uwgathletics.com.
The athletic year will open for the Wolves Club with a membership drive called Victory Day with the Wolves on August 12 at the UWG Football scrimmage.
This family-friendly event will have water games and a bounce house, food, and prizes for all. The event will be free and open to the public. Signups will be available for the Junior Wolves, the Wolves Club, and much more. At the conclusion of the scrimmage, players will be available to sign autographs and interact with the attendees. To RSVP for the August 12 event, click here.
To learn more about the Wolves Club please visit the Giving Guide. For more information, please contact Elizabeth Herrin at eherrin@westga.edu.
Women’s Basketball Elite Camp
Rising 6th-12th graders interested in playing at the collegiate level will have the opportunity to visit the premier basketball facility in western Georgia and learn from the University of West Georgia coaching staff on August 26 at The Coliseum in the UWG Women’s Basketball Elite Camp.
This camp will feature an intensive emphasis on skills necessary to compete at the collegiate level including ball-handling, perimeter shooting, agility, passing, defense, and attack moves, taught by head coach Joanna Reitz, assistant coach Rapheal Harris, and Wolves players.
Included in the Elite Camp experience at the University of West Georgia is collegiate-level instruction, lunch, and a camp t-shirt.
2023 Crowdfunding Campaign Announced
Following a successful run in 2022, the University of West Georgia Athletics has begun the 2023 Crowdfunding Campaign, Chasing Excellence to strengthen our programs and enhance the student-athlete experience for more than 400 student-athletes.
The competition was fierce among teams a year ago, and friends, family, alumni, and fans will have the opportunity to make a gift through Sept. 30 on the UWG Athletics crowdfunding website. UWG fans provided more than $70,000 in crowdfunding campaign dollars a year ago, providing vital support for UWG Athletics teams.
The “Chasing Excellence: Give Back to the Pack” crowdfunding campaign aims to support all UWG student-athletes and help them maintain the resources necessary to maintain a top-tier presence among athletic programs in the nationally.
UWG Athletics encourages alumni, parents, student-athletes, and fans to assist with this campaign by making a gift and sharing their giving experiences with friends and family.
All gifts made in support of UWG Athletics are stewarded by the University of West Georgia Athletic Foundation and are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. For more details on supporting UWG Athletics, please visit uwgathletics.com.
