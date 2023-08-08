UWG relaunches Wolves club; other UWG updates

UWG Athletics recently announced the return of the Wolves’ Club, as well as announcing an elite camp for high school girls’ basketball and the reintroduction of their crowdfunding campaign.

 File Photo by Jared Boggus

The University of West Georgia Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday the relaunch of the Wolves Club.

The mission of the Wolves Club is to support the success of student-athletes in competition and underpin the overall growth of UWG Athletics year-over-year.