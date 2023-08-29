SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Showcasing its commitment to the wellness of its entire community, the University of West Georgia was recently highlighted in several ways by the National Wellness Institute (NWI), including induction into the institute’s Circle of Leadership and the naming of Bridgette Stewart (’03), UWG’s Chief Wellness Officer, as the next president of its board of directors.
Additionally, Sarah Gross (‘20), UWG’s project manager for the Girls Empowering Movement (GEM) and graduate student in the Integrative Health and Wellness program, received the 2023 Emerging Wellness Professional of the Year award.
“These recognitions reflect our dedication to student wellness, learning and growth from a holistic perspective,” said Bridgette Stewart, UWG’s chief wellness officer. “We are dedicated to creating a first-choice university that fosters connectedness within our student community inside the classroom and beyond.”
The annual National Wellness Conference brings together professionals and institutions to celebrate achievements in wellness and recognize exemplary contributions. UWG had a strong showing at this year’s conference, bringing home the three honorifics.
Gross’s journey to her accomplishment is underscored by her active involvement and impactful work in various areas of wellness. Playing a vital role in the grant-funded GEM initiative to enhance the aerobic capacity of middle school girls in Georgia, Gross holds certifications as a health and wellness coach, certified mental health first aid instructor, and a CDC lifestyle coach for the National Diabetes Prevention Program through UWG’s Center for Integrative Wellness.
“I was honored just to be nominated for this award, and to be recognized as the recipient means the world to me,” said Gross. “This achievement has been a goal of mine since I started my career in the health and wellness industry. This award motivates me to continue inspiring change and improve well-being in our community.”
In addition to this individual award, UWG was also inducted into the Circle of Leadership for the National Wellness Institute, marking another remarkable accomplishment.
Circle of Leadership inductees significantly contribute to wellness and promote healthy practices. This group serves as a voice of leadership and assists in expanding the reach of NWI.
“Partnering with the National Wellness Institute brings the opportunities for student internships and leadership roles at the national level, as well as the ability for UWG to have a voice and be a leader in the wellness community,” explained Stewart. “I was inducted into the Circle of Leadership as an individual a few years back, so to have my institution, my alma mater now, be inducted as well means so much.”
Additionally, Stewart’s dedication and influence in the wellness community were further demonstrated as she was nominated president-elect of the Board of Directors for NWI.
This national conference not only celebrated innovation and progress but also highlighted the dedication of individuals like Gross and Stewart and institutions like UWG.
