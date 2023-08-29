Bremen Blue Devils - RB Trent McPherson - Rushed for 40+ yards and a touchdown in a 10-7 win over Haralson County.

Carrollton Trojans - QB Julian Lewis - Went 11-for-17 passing for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-0 win over South Paulding.

Central Lions - RB Jonaz Walton - Rushed for 100+ yards and a touchdown in a 34-14 win over Bowdon.

Haralson County Rebels - WR Khemp Boyd - Had a 65-yard touchdown catch and run in a 10-7 loss to Bremen.

Mount Zion Eagles - QB Knox Israel - Went 8-for-14 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 win over Greenville.

Temple Tigers - RB C.J. Gray - Rushed for 146 yards and caught two touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Christian Heritage.

Vote

View Results